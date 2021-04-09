Suspect vehicle

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help finding the people who were in this late 90's Jeep Grand Cherokee on the morning of March 4th. 

Police say that the driver of the Jeep followed a man home from Shelby Avenue until he parked on Sylvan Street. As the Jeep drove by, multiple shots were fired towards the victim's car, which was hit nine times by bullets. Police believe this was a targeted shooting. 

The 67-year-old victim was struck by one bullet and has non-life threatening injuries. At the time of the shooting, the Jeep had a stolen dealer tag on it. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

