NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is looking for two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting of a Nashville Lyft driver on Friday.
The crime happened on Knowles Street and was believed to be an attempted robbery. The two suspects are also wanted for questioning for other violent crimes that have occurred in the city.
If you know who these suspects are or if you know of their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
