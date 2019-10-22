NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police say they are looking for three suspects wanted for questioning in multiple robberies, the shooting of a Lyft driver, and the sexual assault of another Lyft driver on Friday.
Investigators say the crime spree began with the armed robbery of a Westin Hotel employee around 6:50 p.m. Friday night. They used that victim's cell phone and Lyft account to get a ride to Opry Mills Mall.
At 9:15 p.m., the three men used the victim's account again to get another Lyft from Opry Mills Mall. The female Lyft driver drove them to the 1200 block of 11th Avenue North where she was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint.
At 10:45 p.m. Metro Police responded to the Kroger on Monroe Street where a man said he was approached by one of the suspects on Knowles Street and forced to drive to Kroger to withdraw money from an ATM inside the store. When he got back outside, the suspect was gone.
The gunman used the phone and Lyft account once more to order a ride back to Knowles Street where he attempted to rob the female Lyft driver. She said he grabbed her by the throat and put a gun to her head. She then pepper sprayed the suspect who shot her in the foot and arm.
The suspect then fled and requested another rideshare on Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. where he stole the driver's 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan. The minivan has a TN TAG# 9S84J8 and has not yet been found.
If you know who these suspects are or if you know of their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers. You're also asked to call Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 if you see the stolen Honda minivan.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
