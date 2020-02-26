NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three suspects are armed and on the run after stealing up to 30 weapons from the Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills overnight.
Metro Police say the suspects entered through the main exit doors of the store by using a hammer to bust through the glass. They then reportedly went straight behind the counter to the gun room stealing 5 to 10 bolt action rifles and 15 to 20 handguns. Weapon mounted lasers, lights, and ammunition were also taken.
The store will be doing a complete inventory to report how many weapons were taken and exact serial numbers.
The Opry Mills security guard saw the suspects and described them as:
- Suspect #1: Dark skin, male black ,6ft, skinny with a black hoodie and yellow on the hood, dark jeans, 17 to 25 years old
- Suspect #2: Male black, 5'10, red jacket, with lettering, dark jeans, orange watch cap, approximately 17 to 25 years old
- Suspect #3: Male black, 5'7, yellow and blue jacket, dark jeans, 17 to 25 years old
The three suspects fled in a white Hyundai Sonata. Police are actively investigating.
