FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police need your help in identifying three suspects they say are wanted in connection to the theft of fragrance bottles.
According to Franklin Police, the theft occurred at the Sephora store in CoolSprings Galleria on Thursday around 1 p.m.
The suspects are seen on store surveillance video taking over $3,000 in fragrances. They reportedly left the store in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
