Cornwall Anthony Stamps

 Logan County, KY Sheriff's Office

LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a shooting and stabbing incident at a home in Auburn, KY last week.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Cornwall Anthony Stamps and Tammy Bledsoe were last seen after the incident on the 200 block of Stamps Road. Investigators say Stamps and Bledsoe are wanted for questioning but should not be approached.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Logan County Dispatch line at 270-726-4911 or call 911 if it is an emergency. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 270-726-5050 for a cash reward of up to $500.

