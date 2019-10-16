MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - A man and woman both wanted by US Marshals were arrested overnight but not before leading police on a high speed chase on Interstate 40 westbound in Putnam County.
Around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to stop a white Nissan Sentra driven by Amanda Beeler around mile marker 299 for speeding. A record check of the license plate showed the car was owned by a man wanted by US Marshals for weapons possession.
A chase ensued with speeds going upwards of 120 miles per hour. Beeler lost control of the car and crashed out around mile marker 294.
Both Beeler and her passenger, Michael Ayers, were transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained from the crash.
Beeler and Ayers both had active federal warrants for weapon possession. Beeler was additionally charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of Methamphetamine, and driving without a license.
