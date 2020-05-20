NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are wanted following an overnight shooting at an apartment building in Bellevue.
Metro Police tells us the shooting happened at the Post Ridge Apartments on Hicks Road around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old male shot in the back.
Police say the suspects are described as one male and one female driving a black Kia Soul with white stripes.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.