HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for two suspects who they say stole items from gun stores in both Hendersonville and Gallatin.
According to investigators, two white males with a female child visited the Hendersonville Guns & Leather store and stole merchandise worth $260.
The suspects left in an older model Honda Accord with distinct missing paint patterns on the roof and trunk.
Investigators say the same suspects then went to Sumner Gun & Supply in Gallatin after the theft and shoplifted merchandise there.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. You can also submit tips by text to the number 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.
