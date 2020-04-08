NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Nashville Fire Department are asking for the public's help in identifying several people of interest in connection with a March 31 fire at the Dollar General located in the 2200 block of Murfreesboro Pike in the Mt. Zion Shopping Centers. 

NFD says they were alerted to a fire in the clothing aisle of the store. Once firefighters extinguished the fire, store employees told them several people were seen around the area where the fire started. The fire was contained to the store and did not spread. 

Investigators are looking for the people caught on a surveillance camera moments before the fire. 

Anyone with information should call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

 

