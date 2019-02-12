CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in identifying three suspects responsible for vandalism to a car wash.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on January 10 around 1 a.m. at the Sudz Auto Wash on 1860 Highway 48. The suspects reportedly removed pieces from the automatic car wash, put a hole in the ceiling, and accessed the boiler room. They also searched through a toolbox.
Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (931) 648-0611 and ask to speak to Investigator Greg Turner. You can also submit a tip with the new MoCoInfo app.
Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit information. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.
