GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the gunman involved in a shooting that injured two people in a Goodlettsville neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Old Brick Church Pike around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to investigators, two armed gunman entered the home and shot two people inside. One of the victims was shot in the head and is reportedly in extremely critical condition. The other victim is currently in stable condition.
After the shooting, the gunman reportedly stole a truck from the home but crashed into a tree just a few feet away. Police said they found guns inside the truck.
The two suspects are described as hispanic males in their 20s. At the time, they were wearing dark clothing. They are believed to be driving a 2006 Silver Toyota Tacoma 4-Door with TN Tag # 6E37T2. Investigators said the two suspects are armed and extremely dangerous.
If you have any information regarding the suspects, you're asked to call Goodlettsville Police Department at (615) 851-2259 or Crime Stoppers. Investigators are treating the crime as an attempted murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.