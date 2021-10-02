NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are working to investigate a Friday evening shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Police say around 7:30 p.m., a man and woman shot a Nashville resident while they drove through an alley behind Music City Vintage in the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue.
Surveillance video in the area shows a female standing in the alley and a male hiding between parked vehicles before jumping out and opening fire at the victim.
During the shooting, students with the Lincoln Tech Welding School were out on a break and ran for shelter inside the building.
One bullet was able to strike an oxygen tank in the building causing an explosion which injured a student.
The two suspects responsible for this are believed to be in their teens or early 20s.
The female wore a black T-shirt with white writing on the back, black yoga-style pants, black and white athletic shoes, and a white COVID mask.
The man wore a black hoodie, dark sweatpants and black slide sandals.
Anyone that might recognize these two or have any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police by calling 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.