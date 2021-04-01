LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police responded last night to a scene wear a man said two individuals tried to steal his dogs before opening fire.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to shots fired at the 600 block of General Kershaw Drive at 9 p.m. last night to discover a man that had been shot in both of his legs. Police said the victim was unable to communicate if the suspects were still at the scene.
Another man was spotted walking nearby the crime scene by a detective driving to rendezvous with other officers. Upon contact, the man said that he was at the residence where the shooting occurred while he was putting his dogs in a kennel.
Police said the man claims he was approached by two men wearing masks and threated to steal his dogs. The man said after words the fired multiple time before grabbing him and forcing him into their vehicle.
Briefly after leaving the shooting scene, they forced him out of the vehicle around General Kershaw and Sandersville Road.
Follow this ongoing investigation with News4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.