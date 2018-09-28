Mt. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Several suspects, including a teenager, were arrested after a drug bust in Wilson County earlier this month.
A SWAT team searched a home in the 1700 block of South Mt. Juliet Road on Sept. 20.
Fifteen people were found inside the home, including a juvenile who was wanted for aggravated robbery in Nashville.
Police said they found several types of narcotics, including cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and LSD. They also found three firearms, including a weapon that was stolen in a Rutherford County home invasion.
Authorities said the suspects also had large amounts of cash with them believed to be from drug distribution.
Five of the suspects will be facing numerous drugs and weapons charges, pending the investigation by a Wilson County Grand Jury.
The juvenile was taken to Davidson County for his charges there.
Sheriff Robert Bryan said many of the suspects were also involved with vehicle burglaries in Wilson and Davidson counties.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the Lebanon Police Department and the Mt. Juliet Police Department all worked on the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.