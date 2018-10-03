FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department and the U.S. Marshals teamed up to arrest two suspects in a shooting in New Orleans.
Officers found 20-year-olds Byron Wilson and Derrion Robinson after receiving a tip they may be at an apartment on Reddick Street at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wilson and Robinson were wanted for aggravated battery by shooting.
They are being held at the Williamson County Jail, pending their extradition to Louisiana.
