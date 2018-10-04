NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The three suspects arrested in connection with two murders outside of a bar in East Nashville have pleaded not guilty to their charges.
The arraignment for Demontrey Logsdon, Horace Williamson III and Lacory Lytle was held Thursday morning.
Logsdon and Williamson are accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Bartley Teal and 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio outside the Cobra Nashville bar on Aug. 17.
Both men are charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.
Williamson is also charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly fondling Sarrantonio and a second female robbery victim.
Lytle is charged with felony identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft for allegedly using one of the victims' credit cards at a grocery store.
All three suspects also remain under investigation for the murder of 31-year-old Kendall Rice, who was shot on Alta Loma Road while walking to catch the bus for work on Aug. 14.
