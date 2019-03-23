NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The two suspects in the deadly double murder in East Nashville last year are now charged in another homicide.
Demontrey Logsdon and Horace Williamson III have been indicted for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. They are accused of shooting and killing Kendall Rice on Aug. 14, 2018.
Rice was walking from his home to catch a bus to get to work around 5 a.m. when two men pulled up in a car behind him and shot him in the 100 block of Alta Loma Road. Rice, 31, died at the scene. Investigators said his personal belongings were missing.
Logsdon and Williamson were indicted for especially aggravated robbery in another shooting that happened 15 minutes after Rice's murder.
Angel Gonzales-Bernis, 40, was shot in the parking lot of the Falcon View Apartments on E. Palestine Avenue. Gonzales-Bernis survived the shooting.
Police arrested 21-year-old Logsdon and 28-year-old Williamson in August. They are charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with the murders of Bartley Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio. The two victims were shot outside the Cobra Nashville Bar on Aug. 17, 2018.
A third man connected to the Cobra shooting is also facing new indictments. Lacory Lytle, 25, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and identity theft in connection to Rice's murder and fraudulent use of a credit card in connection to the shooting of Gonzales-Bernis.
Lytle, 25, was also arrested in August. Back then, he was charged with felony identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft for allegedly using the credit card belonging to a survivor of the Cobra Bar shootings.
Williamson is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession after allegedly forcing his girlfriend to go with him at gunpoint while she was trying to get away from him.
Investigators said Logsdon was with Williamson during the altercation. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping in that incident.
Williamson is also charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly robbing and carjacking a man in Bellevue on Aug. 12.
