MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say two juveniles are in custody and the search continues for additional suspects after a police pursuit in Robertson County on Thursday morning.

According to police, the pursuit began around 1 a.m. when a Millersville police officer tried stopping a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Nashville.

The officer reportedly attempted pulling over the vehicle on Bethel Road, but the driver would not stop. The pursuit ended on South Swift Road when the driver reached a dead end.

The suspects then got out of the vehicle and ran away. Two juveniles, a boy and a girl, are now in custody. Two more suspects, possibly three, remain at large.

Officials said the male suspects called the girl to pick them up. They also reportedly called a taxi to pick them up.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting with the search.

