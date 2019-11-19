MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police were searching for a theft suspect in the area of Springmont Blvd. and Brookside Drive.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the two suspects ran from a traffic stop at Lebanon Road near Springmont Drive. An adult female driver was arrested from the traffic stop.
One of the suspects who managed to get away was soon taken into custody. The remaining suspect who was armed with a handgun was last spotted in the area of Springmont and Forrest Glen Drive and was later taken into custody.
Update: The final suspect was taken into custody consisting of a search team with Cpl. Barth & K9 Majlo. When apprehended, the suspect was armed with a handgun.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) November 19, 2019
