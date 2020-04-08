HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are investigating an officer impersonating phone scam that's making its way through Sumner County.
They say the caller claims to be a Hendersonville Police officer and says the person they called has a warrant out for failing to appear in court. The scammer then requests the person to buy gift cards as payment to satisfy the warrant.
After multiple reports of this scam, officials want to remind locals that law enforcement officers will not call you on the phone and request any kind of payment.
If you receive a call like this, you're asked to report it to the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.