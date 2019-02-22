NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they found five suspects sleeping inside a stolen car in north Nashville on Friday morning.
Officers said a 20-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were inside the vehicle on Ponder Place.
According to Metro Nashville Police Department, officers found four guns inside the vehicle.
The 2010 Toyota Prius was reported stolen on Feb. 8 from 18th Avenue South.
