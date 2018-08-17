Police are searching for the people who drove a stolen SUV into a pawn shop in Old Hickory early Friday morning.
According to police, the suspects put a brick on the gas pedal and sent the SUV flying into the business.
Police said they think the suspects were after guns, but they got away empty-handed because the guns were locked up.
The store's owner said there was so much damage that he may not be able to keep the store open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.