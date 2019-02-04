FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are warning residents in Franklin as they search for a teenage suspect who may be armed.
According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were working a special anti-crime detail when they tried stopping a suspicious vehicle on Downs Boulevard on Monday morning.
Police said one of the suspects in the stolen car pointed a gun at officers before the driver crashed into a field near New Hope Academy.
All three suspects got out of the vehicle and ran. One suspect was arrested shortly afterward. Police said the 17-year-old boy had two handguns with him. A second suspect, an 18-year-old woman, was found hiding in a shed behind the school. Both teens are from Nashville.
The search continues for a teenage boy, who may be armed. Police said they believe he may have gotten a ride out of the area.
Officers searched New Hope Academy before students arrived Monday morning. Additional officers have been stationed at the school for student safety.
Neighbors in the area are urged not to leave their vehicles running unattended and to keep their cars, homes and outbuildings locked as the search continues.
