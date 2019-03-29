HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Hendersonville arrested three suspects on drug charges in connection with a car theft.
The red Ford Fusion was reported stolen in Davidson County on Sunday.
The Hendersonville Police Department located the vehicle at the Dodge's on West Main Street on Friday.
Officers said three people were inside the stolen vehicle, including 27-year-old Danny Dixon, 22-year-old Cierra Brewington and 21-year-old and Miranda Whitaker.
All three suspects are charged with possession of stolen property, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three suspects are scheduled to appear in court April 10.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHP.
