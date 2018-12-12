COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several agencies worked together to arrest a dozen suspects in a drug operation in Putnam County on Tuesday.
The Putnam County Grand Jury indicted 35 people on Dec. 7. Twelve were arrested this week.
Their charges range from the sale and delivery of marijuana to other drugs like heroin and methamphetamine.
Several agencies were involved in the operation, including the DEA, the Office of the Inspector General, the TBI, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Cookeville Police Department, the Algood Police Department, the Baxter Police Department, the Monterey Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force.
Below is a list of the suspects and their charges:
- Clinton Allen - Manufacture, sell, deliver and possession with intent of Schedule II methamphetamine - $75,000 bond
- Robert Bolin - Sell and deliver Schedule II drugs in drug-free zone and sell and delivery Schedule VI - $20,000 bond
- Tiffany Caldwell - Manufacture, sell and deliver of Schedule II methamphetamine - $75,000 bond
- Teresa Frady - Schedule II drug in a drug-free zone and Schedule IV drug in drug-free zone - $40,000 bond
- Jacob Gentry - Sell and delivery of Schedule II methamphetamine - $75,000 bond
- Manuel Hernandez - Manufacture, sell and deliver of Schedule I - $75,000 bond
- Brandon Jones - Manufacture, sell and deliver of Schedule II methamphetamine - $75,000 bond
- Darrell Jones - Schedule II drugs - $75,000 bond
- Wendy Massie - Sell and deliver Schedule III - $25,000 bond
- Chelsea Mclaughlin - Schedule II drugs in a drug-free zone - $25,000
- Dale Trexler - Manufacture, sell, deliver and possession with intent of Schedule II methamphetamine in a drug-free zone - $75,000 bond
- Tiffany Wilson - Schedule II drugs in a drug-free zone - $35,000 bond
