HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two suspects are in custody after allegedly burglarizing a car in a Hendersonville neighborhood.
Nigel Ramsey, 23, and Gregory Falls, 23, were arrested on Wednesday morning.
Police responded after a homeowner in the Millstone subdivision reported seeing the two men burglarizing a car around 12:45 a.m.
Officers said they spotted the suspects leaving a nearby subdivision in Ramsey's car.
Ramsey and Falls are both charged with burglary and theft under $1,000.
Investigators are working to determine if the two men were involved in other recent incidents in the area.
Ramsey is facing additional charges of resale of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule VI drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Bond for both suspects was set at $1,000. They are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
