HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville police officers have arrested five suspects in connection with multiple car thefts.
Police responded after a car was reported stolen at the Speedway gas station on West Main Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Officers swarmed the area and found the stolen vehicle unoccupied in a nearby Taco Bell.
Soon after that, police found another vehicle stolen from Kentucky. Three men and two 16-year-old girls were inside the car.
Mark Fultz, 18; Cody Eggleston, 18; and Austin Yates, 22, are charged with two counts of theft over $10,000, one count of theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three men are also being charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The teens are being charged in Sumner County Juvenile Court. Their names were not released.
Investigators with the Hendersonville Police Department said they believe these suspects were involved in additional vehicle thefts in Kentucky.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
