COOPERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Robertson County.
According to police, the shooting happened on Old Coopertown Road around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office was initially investigating a theft of several firearms from a home on Waymann Dunn Road when they discovered the suspects' alleged involvement in the shooting.
The joint investigation was conducted by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and the Coopertown Police Department.
All four suspects are being held at the Robertson County Detention Facility.
- Stephanie L. Fisher, 18 - Charged with theft of property over $1,000
- Zachary Allen, 20 - Charged with theft of property over $1,000, criminal attempt first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and vandalism
- William Read, 18 - Charged with theft of property over $1,000, criminal attempt first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and vandalism
- Garett Perez, 20 - Charged with theft of property over $1,000, criminal attempt first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and vandalism
