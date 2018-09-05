HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Hendersonville.
According to police, the suspects held their victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Hickory Pointe Townhomes on Center Point Road just before 6 p.m. on Labor Day.
The suspects were later arrested in Hartsville, TN, which is where they are from.
Aaron Sykes, 22; Patrick Persley, 23; and Kaylee Myers, 23, are charged with aggravated robbery.
Sykes and Persley are being held on $75,000 bond. Myers is being held on $50,000 bond.
All three suspects are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at
615-573-5400. Anonymous tips can be submitted by sending the keyword TIPHPD to 274637 (CRIMES).
