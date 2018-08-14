Suspects arrested for robbing, kidnapping Green Hills man

Metro police have arrested the two men suspected of pistol-whipping, robbing and kidnapping a man in Green Hills at his home last week.
Officials said 21-year-old Orlando Harris Jr and 19-year-old Deion Glover are accused of attacking a man in the garage of his home on Charleston Place Circle on August 7.
The 33-year-old man had just arrived home and parked in his garage around 10 p.m. when two suspects attacked him. The victim told police he was immediately struck in the head and saw a pistol at him after he opened his car door.
He said the two men demanded money and attempted to take his car. Their plan was foiled when neither suspect knew how to operate a manual transmission.
The men then forced him to get in their car. Police say three other people were in the vehicle at the time.
The drove the man to a nearby ATM. threatening to kill him and his family if he did not withdraw cash and give it to them.
The suspects fled after taking the cash. The man walked from the ATM to a nearby business and notified police.
Harris and Glover were arrested without incident by North Precinct Flex officers on the corner of 17th Ave. North and Wheless Street on Tuesday evening.
They will be charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Officials say Harris is a previously-convicted felon, who recently served a three-year sentence for robbery and evading arrest after an incident in Feb. 2017.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.