SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested three men on murder charges after a body was found in the yard of a home on Woodland Street in Springfield over the weekend.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, 21-year-old Jose Eduardo Perez and 24-year-old Erick Ortego Ramos Pioquinto, both of Springfield, are in custody and being held in Robertson County Jail.
Both Pioquinto and Perez were wanted along with 19-year-old Jose Ernesto Perez in the murder. Jose Ernesto Perez was earlier arrested, while Pioquinto and Jose Eduardo Perez turned themselves in.
The body was found Sunday morning just before 8 a.m. and was a male believed to be in his mid-20s. Police have not released the victim's identity.
