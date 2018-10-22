Two men are behind bars after an assault and burglary of a man waiting for an Uber on Nolensville Pike early Monday morning.
The victim told investigators he was at the bus stop near 4040 Nolensville Pike waiting for an Uber to pick him up from Walmart where he had purchased groceries.
He told investigators that Robert Fathera and Cleveland Jones walked up to him and grabbed him, hitting him in the head several times with closed fists. He then told investigators that Fathera held a knife up to his throat and stated, "Give me everything you got." He said Fathera then reached into his pocket, tearing his pants, and took his wallet which had $200.
Fathera and Jones ran north on Nolensville and then west across Nolensville. The victim had visible injuries including a bloody nose. Fathera and Jones were found lying down behind a pillar of a closrd business on the 4037 block of Nolensville Pike. Investigators recovered a pocket knife with a three inch blade in Fathera's pants pocket.
Both Fathera and Jones were charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and are being held on $50,000 bond.
