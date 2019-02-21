NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit that started in Hendersonville ended in Nashville on Thursday morning.
Just after 4:30 a.m., the Hendersonville Police Department followed a stolen car into Davidson County. The chase ended near the intersection of Village Trail and Patton Hill Road in north Nashville.
Two suspects were arrested, but two were able to get away. Authorities have not released a description of the suspects.
The Metro Nashville Police Department was not involved in the pursuit but assisted with the arrests.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.