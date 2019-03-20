NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two suspects are facing multiple charges after officers say they found large quantities of drugs inside their Antioch home.
When officers arrived to the house on Oakwood Terrace Drive on Sunday, they said Michael Henderson opened the door and allowed them to come inside.
According to the affidavit, the officers could smell marijuana and could see two bags of the drug in a box inside the home.
Police reported finding the following drugs:
- 28.95 pounds of marijuana
- 2.8 pounds of marijuana "budder"
- 5 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms
- 30 grams of cocaine
- 77 MDMA pills
- 101 LSD tablets
- 22 1 oz. bottles of THC oil
- 384 THC vials
- 46 THC edibles
- 107 CBD gummies
In addition, police said they found drug paraphernalia, a handgun and more than $9,300 in cash.
Henderson, 37, is facing six felony drug charges, one felony weapons charge and a misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia.
Gwendolyn Baker, 31, told police she also lives at the home. She is facing five felony drug charges, one felony weapons charge and one misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia.
