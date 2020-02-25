A suspected 19-year-old porch pirated was arrested on Monday after a Germantown couple saw him attempting to steal packages.
Court documents show that Demonta Perkins reportedly pointed a gun at a Germantown couple after they attempted to snap a photo of him stealing packages off a front porch. Metro officers interviewed the couple and put out a bolo for a man in red pants. A short time later, police say they located a man matching Perkins' description. He was located in the area of Cheatham Place and Ninth Ave. North.
Police were not able to locate a weapon on Perkins. They did arrest him. He is charged with property theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $15,000 bond.
