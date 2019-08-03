NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A suspected serial rapist is now in Metro Jail after being captured in Milwaukee.
Police say 20-year-old Willie Williams was extradited back to Nashville from Milwaukee. He is currently in jail on multiple counts of aggravated rape and aggravated robbery.
Williams is accused of raping and robbery seven women in six different incidents across the Mid-State.
Suspected serial rapist Willie Williams is now in the Metro Jail on multiple agg rape and agg robbery counts. Williams, 20, was returned to Nashville today from Milwaukee where he was arrested last month. pic.twitter.com/6I7FMrf9ss— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2019
