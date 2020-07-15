NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – “When someone overdoses and they’re alone, there’s no one there to call 911, there’s no one there to know what’s happening so I think that’s why the overdoses are becoming increasingly more fatal,” says Ryan Cain, President of Nashville Recovery Center.
Cain also works with the Tennessee Recovery Clinic, Music City Interventions, and Nashville Detox. He’s been running Nashville Recovery Center for the past two years. He’s been in recovery himself for the last eight years so he knows the struggle of addiction.
“I think for someone that’s been in recovery for a little while you have more resources, you have more answers. The newcomer is where I’m really scared because you cannot solve this problem on your own. It’s a very scary thing to have an addiction and be alone.”
He says that’s why the pandemic has been so devastating for so many with the disease. “We know that addiction thrives in isolation so not being able to come together as a community has really hurt people’s opportunity to get active recovery.”
ODMAP or the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, offers a number of data releases for during the pandemic including these two reports below.
The Washington Post breaks down the numbers even further, by the monthly increase of suspected overdoses, not necessarily fatal.
According to ODMAP, since March, suspected overdoses spiked 18 percent in the US compared to March 2019. Each following month saw a spike, about 29 percent in April and 42 percent in May. Numbers for June have not yet been reported.
“We anticipate it probably follow that trend. And if you look at real numbers, in 2019 there was about 70,000 fatal overdoses in the US. So if you have a 50% increase you have a 100,000 people who are on track to die this year alone,” says Cain.
He says the Nashville Recovery Center has been open about two years, with about 25,000 people coming through last year from different programming. However even though some of that has been on hold because of the pandemic, they still try to hold several 12-step meetings.
They also do drug and alcohol outpatient treatment, onsite therapy, and telehealth visits.
