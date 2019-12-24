NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police say a man suspected of driving while impaired got into a crash Sunday afternoon, had no license or insurance, and three small children in a single seat in his work van.
Officers were called to a multi-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Harding Place and Linbar Drive just after 6pm on Sunday December 22nd, where four vehicles had collided, including one rollover.
While assessing the crash, officers saw three children with some visible injuries sitting on the sidewalk near the crash. One of the boys appeared to be more seriously injured than two others, he had blood coming from his mouth and nose.
Police found that the children are all under 8-years-old, and somehow all three became drenched in gasoline.
Their father was behind the wheel of a red work van, and when officers approached him, he appeared unsteady on his feet. When they began questioning him, his speech was slurred.
Police say the driver, 43-year-old Santos Medaro Recinos Iraheta had a strong odor of alcohol about him, and bloodshot watery eyes. He was driving without a license or insurance.
He told officers he was driving the van when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle and said a sudden stop in traffic led to the crash. During questioning, Iraheta was unable to provide officers with the birth dates of his children and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his mouth.
Iraheta admitted to officers that he had drank four beers within the last hour or so.
After he failed the field sobriety test, showing almost all signs of intoxication, the driver admitted to officers that all three children were sharing one seat in the back of his van, and were all under one seatbelt.
Irahita was arrested on a slew of charges including vehicular assault and aggravated child abuse.
