CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced Thursday that students at Moore Magnet Elementary School would be dismissed early due a "suspected, but unconfirmed" case of coronavirus.
The students were dismissed at 11:00 a.m., according to a statement from the school district. They received a sack lunch before going home.
Later Thursday, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spokesperson Elise Shelton confirmed that the coronavirus test came back negative.
"Our action today was out of caution to protect students, staff and families," she said in a statement.
Shelton added that until April 8, student absences will be excused without a doctor's note.
It is unclear at this time if the potential coronavirus patient is a student at the school.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.