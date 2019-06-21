Anthony Ussery - 5/22/19

Anthony Ussery, 37, is wanted on two counts of attempted criminal homicide. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the suspect who shot at two men in East Nashville on May 8.

Police said 37-year-old Anthony Ussery had two arrest warrants charging him with attempted criminal homicide.

Eugene Covington, 30, and Ronnell Covington, 25, were parked at Trinity United Methodist Church at the intersection of Meridian Street and East Trinity Lane when a black 2013 Lincoln MKZ pulled up.

A man, alleged to have been Ussery, got out and opened fire. The Covington brothers were hit in their legs.

Police said one of the victims had a dispute with Ussery.

