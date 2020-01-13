MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after shooting at officers who were investigating a car crash and barricading himself inside a home.
The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Larenzo D. Flowers. Flowers is charged with five counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of evading arrest. He remains behind bars at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $757,500 bond.
Shots fired at officers who were investigating a motor vehicle crash in Murfreesboro. Search for suspect is underway. No reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/YpHHJCgdGL— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 11, 2020
Police say a car crashed near Pitts Lane and Northfield Blvd around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Flowers then got out of the car and as he ran away, police say he shot a officers. One officer returned fire and no injuries were reported.
NEW: @MboroPoliceDept says a car crash happened near Pitts Lane and Northfield Boulevard around 5:30 tonight. A man got out of the car. As he ran away, police say he shot at officers. One officer returned fire. No one was hurt. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 11, 2020
The man has now locked himself in a a house nearby. Police say he climbed a fence at an apartment complex to get away from officers. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 11, 2020
.@MboroPoliceDept are telling people to stay in their homes until this is resolved. Police aren’t sure why the man ran away, but called his actions “bold.” @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 11, 2020
Flowers went into a nearby house on Sloan Street and locked himself inside. According to police, Flowers climbed a fence at an apartment complex to evade officers.
Suspect taken into custody by MPD SWAT without incident after being barricaded in a home on Sloan Street for more than 3 hours.— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 11, 2020
Flowers was eventually taken into custody by a SWAT team without incident after barricading himself inside the home for over three hours.
