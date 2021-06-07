NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to federal documents, the passenger who rushed the cockpit of a Delta flight bound for Nashville last week has been named.
A passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville reportedly tried to breach the cockpit of the plane while in flight
According to court documents, after takeoff, 43-year-old Asiel Norton rushed the front of the aircraft and began pounding on the cockpit door yelling, "We need to land this plane!"
A flight attendant tried to get Norton back to his seat but he resisted, which resulted in the attendant trying to pin Norton to the floor of the plane. Other passengers stepped in to help the flight attendant.
Norton is charged with the federal offense of interfering with flight crew members and attendants which resulted in the plane being diverted from the intended destination of Nashville to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
