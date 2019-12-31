HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The man Officer Bristol was chasing when he died has been arrested, police say.
19-year-old Emani Martin was the passenger in the vehicle that fled from Officer Bristol Monday night across I-65 when Bristol was hit and killed by oncoming traffic.
Police say Martin was with the driver, 19-year-old Kevin Jordan, involved in drug transactions around Madison and Goodlettsville just before the high speed chase began in Hendersonville.
Bristol made chase, pursuing the car driven by Jordan through Goodlettsville and Madison before wrecking out at the merger of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard at I-65 south. After the crash, Martin ran across all lanes of I-65, and Bristol chased him on foot when Bristol was struck by oncoming traffic.
Detectives with Hendersonville Police were able to locate Martin at a home on Clifton Avenue. Metro Nashville North Precinct officers were able to arrest Martin without incident, and transferred him to Hendersonville police custody.
He is facing charges of evading arrest, criminal responsibility for reckless endangerment, and was booked into the SUmner County Jail.
As of this writing, bond information was not available.
