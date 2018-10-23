CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the woman they say crashed her car through the glass doors of a car dealership in Clarksville.
Police said the female driver of a Buick, identified as Pauleeta Torian-Dunn, was seen on surveillance video sitting in the parking lot of the car dealership at 2285 Trenton Rd. around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13. She drove the car through the glass doors around 4:04 a.m.
After crashing through the doors, the vehicle struck a 2018 Kia Stinger on the floor of the showroom.
Eventually, Torian-Dunn backed out of the dealership and left the scene.
Police were notified around 6:30 a.m. when an employee arrived at work.
The Clarksville Police Department said members of the public helped to identify the woman. Investigators soon learned Torian-Dunn had been driving on a revoked license.
Torian-Dunn was booked into the Montgomery County jail on charges of driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, vandalism, and aggravated criminal trespass. She was being held on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.