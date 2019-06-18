HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man suspected of shooting a family's dogs outside their Hendersonville home is in custody. Phillip Myron Looper is now under arrest.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a suspect accused of shooting the two dogs in an Anderson Road yard on Tuesday.
A woman told News4 she heard a gunshot in her front yard in the 1600 block of Anderson Road around 10:23 a.m on Tuesday. When she looked outside, she said she saw a man with a pistol in his hand. One of her dogs was shot in the driveway. She said the man walked up on the porch and shot a second dog. She said he then walked back to his truck, got a shotgun and walked back up on the porch. She said the man knocked on the door, but she didn't come out.
The woman said she did not know the man but had seen him before walking on her property with a rifle on May 7. She said he told her he was coyote hunting.
Neighbor Courtney Smith said she saw a man fitting the sketch description back in the neighborhood Wednesday morning.
"I just thought there's no way this guy's back in this area after he did this yesterday," she said. "He pulled up right beside me. I was praying. I was praying he wouldn't do anything to me. My daughter was in the backseat. It was very scary."
A Sumner County sergeant on patrol arrested Looper at the same Anderson Rd. property where the two dogs were shot and killed. Sheriff's officials said Looper does not have a criminal history, and they're still looking into a motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.