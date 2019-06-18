HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man suspected of shooting a woman's dog on her front porch in Hendersonville is in custody.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a suspect accused of shooting dogs in an Anderson Road yard on Tuesday.
The victim told deputies she heard a gunshot in her front yard in the 1600 block of Anderson Road around 10:23 a.m. When she looked outside, she said she saw a bald man around 60 years old with a pistol in his hand.
She said he walked up on the porch and shot her dog that was on the porch. He then walked back to his truck and got a shotgun out and walked back up on the porch.
While he was at the truck, she pulled the dog inside the house.
The suspect knocked on the door, but the victim did not come out.
The suspect left in a white truck, possibly an extended cab pickup.
The victim said she did not know the suspect but had seen him before walking on her property with a rifle on May 7.
The suspect walked up and told the victim he was coyote hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.