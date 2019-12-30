A suspect accused of beating a homeless man to death last week was in police custody the day before. A family says they had a violent encounter with the same suspect, and they don't believe he should have been out.
"None of us have been sleeping," said Kim Ingram, standing outside her home with her daughter Madaline. "It's done something to us all. It really has."
On December 21, Kim was out having lunch with her son while Madaline was home with her uncle. The family said that's when a man they'd never seen before came walking up to their Summerly Drive home in West Nashville.
"My uncle answers the door," said Madaline, sharing a video of her uncle telling the man to leave.
"Step to the right or I will move you to the right," the man in the video said.
"He's not making any sense, so my uncle's like, 'You have to leave.' He's refusing to leave," said Madaline. "He's trying to get in the house, and my uncle has to literally restrain him. It's completely bizarre. [My uncle] basically saved my life, because [the man] was coming into this house."
"[My brother] put [the man refusing to leave] in a wrestling hold where he can't get loose," said Kim. "The police show up. That's when he really freaked."
"He just barrels through and knocks this door," said Kim, showing the door knocked off its hinges at the bottom. "He came in the house at that point. He fights with the police. He tries to take the policeman's gun. He's screaming for them to kill him. Eventually, they're able to subdue him, and he's taken in an ambulance."
"It scared me to death," added Madaline.
Sheriff's officials said that man, Brandon Brown, had a pre-trial release following the arrest because it was the first record they had on him at the jail.
It was only two days later Kim and Madaline would hear Brown's name again.
Last Monday, Brown was charged with beating a blind, homeless man to death using a fire extinguisher. Police said the body was found in the Music City Central bus station garage.
"To find out they'd let him out and then he killed, it's just like 'what? How does this happen?'" asked Kim. "It was clear he was dangerous. I don't know how anyone could talk to him and see he wasn't dangerous. We need better resources for this, because people's mental illness, it effects us all."
