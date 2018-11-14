CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need the public's help in searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges including drugs, weapons, evading, and escape.
Erastus Mummery, 34, is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Total bond on all warrants is $310,000 with two hold without bond warrants.
Mummery is facing charges of weapon possession by a convicted felon, felony evading, misdemeanor evading, possession of meth for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license on the fourth offense, escape/failure to return from furlough, failure to return from rehab, theft, and criminal impersonation.
If you have information that can lead to the apprehension of Mummery call Criminal Warrants at 931-648-0611 ext. 13200. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.
