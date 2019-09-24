CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have committed at least four car burglaries in the Bellshire neighborhood off Highway 76 Connector over the weekend.
According to investigators, the suspect managed to break out a window in one of the burglaries to steal a purse from a vehicle. Home surveillance camera video observed by investigators showed the suspect checked out the vehicles earlier and returned later to smash and grab.
A description of the suspect is not clear, as their face was not shown on video. Police are hoping that the public can identify the suspect through the emblem on his hoodie in the released video above.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5145, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.
